Registration open for free STEM Fest; volunteers needed

LAFAYETTE, La. — Get ready to explore the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) at the upcoming STEM Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 PM at the George Dupuis Recreation Center in Lafayette.
Presented by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and hosted by STEM Global Action, this interactive event is designed for students in grades K-12. It allows them to explore STEM through more than 60 hands-on activities.
Event Details:
- DATE: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
- TIME: 9 AM - 12 PM
- LOCATION: George Dupuis Recreation Center
1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd, Lafayette, LA 70507
- REGISTRATION: www.lafayette.org/stem
Join them for a day of exploration and engagement where students can ignite their curiosity and passion for STEM. This event promises a fun-filled atmosphere, encouraging young minds to think creatively and innovatively.
Registration Information:
Interested participants can REGISTER NOW at www.lafayette.org/stem. This event is completely free, but spots are limited.
Volunteers Needed
STEM professionals and college students are invited to volunteer at this exciting event. As a token of appreciation, undergraduate college student volunteers will receive a $50 stipend. To register as a volunteer, please visit here.