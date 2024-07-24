Registration now open for National EMS Academy course

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Registration is now open for the annual National EMS Academy course.

It comes as communities across our country deal with shortages in first responders.

Lisa Rathke/AP FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo, Scott Brinkman, chief of Stowe Department of Emergency Medical Services, demonstrates how nitrous oxide is used in an ambulance, in Stowe, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

The class starts September 9, with orientation on September 3 and 4.

EMT students who graduate have the opportunity to fill open spots at Acadian Ambulance after passing the National Registry Exam.

Courses are also being offered in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Covington, Houma, Lake Charles, and New Orleans.

For more information or to register, click here.

