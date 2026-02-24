Registration now open for Acadiana Senior Olympics

It's nearly time for the Lafayette Council on Aging's 2026 Acadiana Senior District Games.

Taking place from March 28 to May 2, adults 50 and older have the opportunity to register for a variety of games — both indoor and outdoor.

2026 Acadiana Senior District Games returning

They include but are not limited to the following:



Bowling

Golf

Billiards

Shuffleboard

Track and Field

Card Games

Pickleball

Archery

Horseshoe

The deadline to register is April 4, 2026. For a registration packet and more information, you can call the Council on Aging at 337-262-5990. Winners will receive medals and family and friends are welcome to attend.