Registration now open for Acadiana Senior Olympics

Lafayette Council on Aging
2026 Acadiana Senior District Games returning
It's nearly time for the Lafayette Council on Aging's 2026 Acadiana Senior District Games.

Taking place from March 28 to May 2, adults 50 and older have the opportunity to register for a variety of games — both indoor and outdoor.

They include but are not limited to the following:

  • Bowling
  • Golf
  • Billiards
  • Shuffleboard
  • Track and Field
  • Card Games
  • Pickleball
  • Archery
  • Horseshoe

The deadline to register is April 4, 2026. For a registration packet and more information, you can call the Council on Aging at 337-262-5990. Winners will receive medals and family and friends are welcome to attend.

