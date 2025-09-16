Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Redevelopment plan moves forward for former Handy Stop site in Lafayette

City planners approve first step for 21-unit condo project with parking and a penthouse Airbnb
DOWNTOWN CONDOS
LAFAYETTE PARISH — Developers have cleared their first hurdle in redeveloping the former Handy Stop property on Jefferson Street.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, the Lafayette City Planning Commission approved a request to merge the site with a neighboring parking lot, allowing the project to move forward.

Plans call for demolishing the vacant building and replacing it with a 21-unit residential complex. Most of the units will be one-bedroom condominiums, with 23 ground-floor parking spaces and a top-floor penthouse designed for Airbnb use.

Commissioners also noted that a traffic study will be required if the development adds significant vehicle activity in the area.

The Handy Stop building has been vacant since 2022 and was once home to a fine men’s clothing and dry goods store dating back to 1912.

