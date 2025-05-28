Recognizing the signs of heart disease in women

Aches, fatigue, and indigestion may not just be part of getting older, they could be warning signs of heart disease, especially for women.

Dr. Haq's Women's Heart Health Full Interview

Dr. Safi Haq, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, says that heart disease often looks different in women, which can make it harder to catch early.

“Women can have heart disease that presents atypically like indigestion instead of chest pain,” said Dr. Haq.

Because symptoms like fatigue or discomfort are often dismissed as aging or stress, many women don’t seek help until it’s too late. That’s why he recommends being proactive—especially for women over age 55 or those with family histories of heart trouble.

“Many symptoms are chalked up to age or weight but could indicate heart disease,” Dr. Haq explained.

Alongside annual screenings, simple lifestyle changes can make a major difference. That includes a heart-healthy diet, aerobic exercise, avoiding smoking, and cutting back on processed foods and excess caffeine.

“Moderating risk factors like diet, smoking, and exercise is key,” he added.

Technology like smartwatches can help spot issues early, though they aren’t a substitute for medical advice. If you’re noticing frequent high resting heart rates, Haq says it’s worth getting checked out.

“Smartwatches don’t diagnose, but they can signal abnormalities you shouldn’t ignore,” she said.

Whether you’re juggling a career or caring for a family, paying attention to your body’s signals is essential. If symptoms like unexplained fatigue or jaw pain are persistent, don’t wait. Seek care.

