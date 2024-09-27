Ready to start your holiday shopping? Tinsel and Treasures holiday market has you covered

LAFAYETTE, La. — Tired of last-minute shopping in December? This weekend’s Tinsel and Treasures holiday market offers a perfect opportunity to get an early start on your holiday gift list.

Celebrating its 31st year, the event is hosted by the Junior League of Lafayette with all proceeds raised helps support the league’s mission to empower women’s leadership and foster meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. The organization also provides grants and volunteers annually to help local nonprofits keep thriving.

Shoppers can choose from over 130 vendors who offer a wide variety of gifts. The market also features a wide range of special events throughout the weekend.

To see everything the market has to offer, see below:

Junior League of Lafayette

General admission is $15 and children 10 and under are free. Below are the hours of the market:

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cajundome Convention Center

444 Cajundome Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506

To get your tickets, click here

Free parking will be provided at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention

Center. Overflow parking will be at the LITE Center across the street this year with shuttles

sponsored by Acadiana Pediatric Dentistry that will be provided to drop you off at the front of the market.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Each ticket holder, including children, may carry one approved clear bag, such as a gallon size clear plastic bag or clear purse no larger than 12”x12”x6”. The center's clear bag policy will be strictly enforced during Tinsel and Treasures market.

