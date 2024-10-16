Reaction: Acadiana reacts to the sudden loss of Judge Jules Edwards

Acadiana's reactions to the loss of Judge Jules Edwards III have started to come in.

Edwards, who currently was a Lafayette City Court Judge, also served for years on the 15th Judicial District bench. He leaves behind a wife, Orida, and three adult children. He died at his office on Tuesday.

We'll have more from Acadiana residents about Edwards later today on KATC TV3.

Edwwards was a member of the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame, an alumni of Loyola University, LSU and the U.S. Army War College. He was a veteran, having enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1977 and serving in the Louisiana National Guard from 1981 until 2007. He served in the Infantry, Artillery, and Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He also served as the 256th Infantry Brigade’s Inspector General and the State Judge Advocate. In 2007, he retired as Colonel of the Louisiana National Guard and was recognized as the best Staff Judge Advocate in the United States.

To read more about his background, scroll down.

15th Judicial District Judge Thomas R. Duplantier said he and Edwards began their judicial careers together 32 years ago.

"One thing that stands out amongst all the things people are saying about jules is that he was compassionate," Duplantier said.

Edwards understood the impact substance abuse could have on a person's life and choices, and that's why he was at the forefront of the efforts that resulted in creating Lafayette's drug court, he said.

Edwards had "an explosive energy, like nobody else I knew," and was always involved in projects, either benefiting the judiciary, the folks he came in contact with in court, or the community, he added.

When he decided to step down from the state bench and run for the city bench, Edwards said he was hoping to reach people earlier so that there was a better chance he could help them turn their lives around.

But he "helped a lot of people at the district court level, too," Duplantier said: he got many programs started, including one that helped people who couldn't afford the fines and court fees by offering them the chance to "work off" those costs with community service.

"He was really the kind of guy who wanted to help people, who helped a lot of people along the way, and that's one of the things I will always remember about him," Duplantier said.

The Lafayette Fire Department issued a release, saying firefighters were "saddened to hear of the passing of City Court Judge Jules Edwards III. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

“Judge Edwards was a highly respected individual and legal advocate in the community. He was a truly dedicated public servant. His presence will be deeply missed. However, his impact will be forever present in the many lives he’s touched”, states Fire Chief Robert Benoit.

The office of Mayor-President Monique Boulet, issued a release with comments from several city officials, including the folks who worked with Edwards at City Court.

"In a profound loss for our community, local officials recount heartfelt memories and shared statements honoring the legacy of Judge Jules D. Edwards III, who dedicated more than 30 years of service to the judicial system and the people of Lafayette. Judge Edwards passed away on October 15, 2024, leaving behind a lasting impact on the legal community and the countless lives touched through his commitment to justice," the release states.

“The passing of Judge Edwards this past evening closes a chapter written by a remarkable person, whose life and career were dedicated to his family, his faith, his profession, and most preciously his country and community. His passing leaves us, his friends, staff and colleagues, with a challenge to carry forward those principles he so passionately shared with all he touched," said his fellow City Court Judge Douglas Saloom. "It is upon our hands the responsibility to echo his booming voice, to not allow it to go silent, to find the strength to continue his heartfelt laugh, but most importantly to not allow his work to go unfinished.”

“Judge Jules Edwards served with joy and passion as he tackled some of our most complex issues. He was determined to make a difference in the lives of those most in need while holding those of us who worked with him to the highest standards of service. We will miss his leadership and his friendship in our community," Boulet said.

“Judge Edwards will forever be a legend in the City of Lafayette and to this community. He paved the way for so many and was a true friend to me. Judge Edwards’ career speaks for itself – he loved his work, his family, and his country and he served honorably. We were fortunate enough to have him here as City Judge and we will remember him in his court. He was a true mentor to me and many and is someone that will truly be missed," said City Marshal Reggie Thomas.

“Judge Edwards was one of the most amazing judges that I have ever had the pleasure to serve alongside. He was a man of integrity with such a strong faith. His absence will be felt by all who knew him," said City Court Administrator Kelly Mouisset.

Here are some posts from friends and co-workers of the judge:

Here's his bio, from the Louisiana Judicial Council:

Judge Jules D. Edwards, III began his service in the City Court of Lafayette, Division “A” on January 1, 2023. He also serves as Louisiana’s Judicial Outreach Liaison, teaching judges how to handle impaired driving cases, and previously served in Division “B” of the 15th Judicial District Court of the State of Louisiana from January 1, 1993, to December 31, 2020. There he served as Chief Judge of the 15th Judicial District Court from 2001until 2003 and has been a pioneer of drug courts and re-entry courts. Prior to serving on the court, he served as an Indigent Defender Attorney, an Assistant District Attorney, Counsel to the Louisiana Senate’s Select Committee on Crime and Drugs, and a partner in Edwards and Edwards Law Offices.

He was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame in 2013. Judge Edwards is also a former Chairman of the Louisiana Judiciary Commission, serving from 2013 to 2017. He also served as Vice Chair of the Commission from December 5, 2014, until April 2, 2015, and as chair of the Commission from August 21, 2015, until August 27, 2016, during which time he oversaw a major overhaul of the rules governing the procedures of the Commission.

Judge Edwards was President of the Louisiana District Judges Association 2014-2015. From 2011 to 2018, he worked with the Louisiana Sentencing Commission (LSA-R.S. 15:322) to assist the judiciary and the legislature in formulating and implementing a uniform sentencing policy. He is a past member of the Advisory Council on Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Education which was created by Act 88 of the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature (2018 – 2020) and a past member of the Louisiana Drug Policy Board which was created by LSA-R.S. 49:219.2, (2018 – 2020), and a current member of the DWI-Task Force since 2021.

Judge Edwards is married to Orida and they are the honored parents of three adult children. The Judge’s motto is “Dare to Dream.”

