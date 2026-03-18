Quilters' Guild of Acadiana to host annual auction

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — It's almost time for the Quilters' Guild of Acadiana's annual auction happening Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 11 am until 2 pm at the Grace Presbyterian Church Hall on Roselawn Boulevard in Lafayette.

Quilters' Guild of Acadiana's annual auction coming soon

Organizers like Mary Pat Hampton, the President-Elect of the guild, told KATC that a $10 entrance fee gets you access to view more than 35 locally made quilts, a silent auction, live auction, jar raffle, and quilt raffle, as well as lunch with all the fixings.

Raffle tickets are one dollar each or $10 per book and Hampton said every ticket purchased helps the guild continue their community projects here in Acadiana. If you're not local or able to attend the event in person, the guild says they accept Venmo, PayPal, or written checks mailed and if you win, they will cover the shipping costs to get the quilt to you.

Mary Pat Hampton

There are special items, such as the guild's "Opportunity Quilt." The quilt is what they call a "scrappy", featuring a patchwork design with a 3-D effect from the picket-fence placement of various leftover fabric scraps. It was pieced together by late guild member, Doris DeRoche, and measures 80" by 90".

Everyone is welcome to attend.

