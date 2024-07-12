Public meeting to address Himbola Manor Apartment complaints

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette City officials will host a public meeting on Himbola Manor Apartments, to address mounting complaints by residents over the condition of the apartment.

Elroy Broussard Lafayette City Council member for District 1, is spearheading the public meeting hoping to address years of tenant complaints.

Broussard said residents of Himbola Apartments have long complained about the condition of the apartment, noting mold, gas issues, and broken heaters.

The council member says the complaints point to a greater issue and the need for proper housing and development in North Lafayette Parish.

“Himbola Apartment is just one of them. There are many other apartments on the North Side,” said Broussard. “It’s basically 30 to 40 years on the north side of town that has not been developed the way it’s supposed to be so we need to address that.”

The public meeting will be held on Thursday, July 18 at the MLK Recreation Center in Lafayette with officials from Planning, Zoning and City Council.

Broussard said he hopes the discussions will help with solutions to affordable housing for residents. “Our hope is to make the conditions livable for residents,” said Broussard.

The meeting is open to the public. Broussard encourages residents of the apartment complex and the community to come out and have their voices heard.