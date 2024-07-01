Public meeting set to discuss Brown Park's future

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department will host another public meeting regarding the construction at Graham Brown Memorial Park.

The meeting will be held on July 10, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Dupuis Recreation Center.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the community with an update on Brown Park, including detailed information on the construction timeline and upcoming project milestones.

Representatives from the LCG administration, PARC Department, Community Development and Planning Department, contractor and design team will be present to provide comprehensive updates and address any questions from the public.

This meeting follows the previous Brown Park Public Meeting, which took place on March 25, 2024. During that meeting, initial plans and proposals for the park's renovation were discussed, and valuable feedback from the community was gathered.

The July 10 meeting will build on those discussions and offer further insights into the progress made since March.

"LCG and PARC are committed to enhancing recreational spaces and ensuring that Brown Park serves the needs and desires of the community. Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion to stay informed about the developments in the park," a release from Mayor-President Monique Boulet's office states.

Event Details:

