Public input sought for new library

The Lafayette Public Library is asking for public input on the Northeast Regional Library.

The survey can be found here: https://lafayettepubliclibrary.libwizard.com/f/nerl1

The survey asks questions about how you use the library, and what you'd like a library to offer and how you want it to look and feel.

The survey will be open until November 30. A town hall meeting and a focus group meeting will be held in early November as well, with specific dates forthcoming, a release states.

The Northeast Library Committee is conducting the community survey and hosting the two public events to gather ideas for the design of the new library.

The branch will be constructed on a six-acre property located east of Evangeline Thruway and south of I-10, at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and the 100 block of Shadow Bluff Drive.

Northeast Library Committee will meet again on Thursday, October 17, at 6:00 pm at the Main Library, 301 West Congress St. For updates on the Northeast Regional Library project, click here.