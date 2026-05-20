Public comment time stays at three minutes after council vote

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish Council voted down a proposal Tuesday that would have reduced public comment time during council meetings based on the number of people signed up to speak.

The resolution sparked debate among council members and residents over balancing efficiency with public participation.

Under the current rules, speakers are allowed three minutes for public comment, a reduction already made from the previous five-minute limit.

Public commenter Sally Donolon argued residents should continue to have the opportunity to address the council, regardless of whether officials agree with them.

“I get 20 people up here and say the same thing and we still go against them,” Donolon said during public comment. “But at least we get the opportunity to speak against it.”

The proposal would have adjusted speaking time depending on the number of commenters signed up to speak. Supporters said the change could help meetings move more efficiently.

Councilman A.B. Rubin voiced support for the proposal, saying shorter speaking limits could be appropriate during meetings with large numbers of speakers.

“I’m kind of in favor of the, depending on the number of people, we kind of come down some,” Rubin said.

But Councilman John Guilbeau strongly opposed the measure, emphasizing the council’s responsibility to hear from constituents.

“Whether it’s one person or 20 people, it does not matter to me; I have an obligation to serve the public and to listen to you,” Guilbeau said.

Seventeen people submitted requests for public comment on the resolution, though only two appeared to speak during the meeting.

The resolution ultimately failed in a 2-3 vote, meaning public commenters will continue to receive three minutes to speak at Lafayette Parish Council meetings.

After the vote, critics of the proposal said the measure had not been carefully considered and argued reducing public comment time would limit residents’ ability to voice concerns to elected officials.