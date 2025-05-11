Protesters rally in Lafayette for Women’s rights

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Dozens of people gathered on Lee Avenue in downtown Lafayette this weekend, raising their voices and holding signs during a spirited Mother’s Day rally focused on women’s rights and broader social justice issues. Indivisible Acadiana organized the event.

“When women's rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” protesters chanted, with car horns honking in support as they passed by.

One of the speakers, 2022 U.S. Congress candidate Tia LeBrun, said the rally was about more than just women’s rights.

“I am standing up for everyone who doesn’t have a voice,” said LeBrun.

“What is going on today is honoring women and the attacks against women’s rights and women’s health," said Amiee Dominique, a protester.

Attendees voiced frustration toward the Trump administration, accusing it of enacting policies that strip away protections for millions of Americans, especially women and children.

In addition to reproductive rights, protesters addressed issues such as public education, voting rights, LGBTQIA+ protections, Social Security, and immigration reform.

Dominique, a part-time social worker who attended the rally, said proposed federal cuts to public services could be devastating to families across the country.

“How can you not care about your constituents losing insurance and kids losing free lunches? It saddens me and angers me at the same time,” Dominique said. She also expressed concern about how potential cuts to Social Security could impact her personally.

“In the next year or so, I will be depending on Social Security, and if that gets taken away, that could affect my quality of life,” she said. LeBrun also shared her personal story of growing up in a household that relied on government assistance.

“We couldn’t afford a lot of things. My mom had Medicaid for all of us but not for herself, and we relied on food stamps,” she said. “Being that kid, I just can’t imagine those benefits being taken away from families who are relying on them now.”

Organizers say the goal of the rally was to raise awareness about the real-life impacts of national policies on local communities—and to encourage people to take action by voting and speaking out.

Regarding women's health, abortion was another big topic. The event offered free emergency plan B pills at the event and condoms.

Organizers plan to host another rally in the coming months.

