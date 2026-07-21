Proposed Scott subdivision raises drainage questions before construction begins

SCOTT, La. — A proposed 16-lot residential subdivision in Scott is moving through the city's approval process, prompting questions from some nearby residents about drainage while city leaders say safeguards are already in place.

A preliminary plat for the proposed Madison Trace subdivision is pending approval from the City of Scott Staff and Planning Commission. The development would be located on the former cotton gin property near Avenue A and Delhomme Avenue.

While some residents are concerned about the impact additional development could have on drainage, nearby resident Donald Stelly said flooding has never been an issue in his neighborhood.

"We're excited that they have a raw piece of property that they're going to be doing something with it," Stelly said. "Our only concern is what are they going to do."

Stelly said his family experienced flooding at a previous home in another part of Scott, but said the area surrounding the proposed subdivision remained dry during those events.

"When we lived here before, in a different area of Scott, we had water in the house four times," Stelly said. "One time it was up to 18 inches inside. And when that happened, this particular area didn't have any water other than in the drainage ditches."

Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said city ordinances require any development larger than three-quarters of an acre to undergo a drainage analysis before moving forward.

"There was a full detailed drainage analysis that was done on this property to ensure that whatever the proposed plat looks like in regards to construction, that all the runoff is captured into the proper channels that's necessary without impeding on adjacent properties," Richard said.

In addition to the proposed homes, the development plan includes a new street connecting Avenue A to Delhomme Avenue. Richard said the connection would improve access for first responders to Cameron Street while strengthening connectivity throughout the area.

"We think it's a great connector to our community, and it's going to allow for our public safety and also for our development, to get more people into our community to make the Boudin Capital their home," Richard said. "So that, to me, that's a win."