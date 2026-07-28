Proposed Lafayette budget includes funding for E. Broussard Road improvements

LAFAYETTE, La. — Traffic congestion along E. Broussard Road could eventually ease under Lafayette Consolidated Government's proposed fiscal year 2026-27 budget, which includes funding for the early stages of a road-widening project and additional money to complete a roundabout already under construction.

The proposed $830 million budget sets aside $750,000 to begin design and engineering work for the widening of E. Broussard Road, one of the city's fastest-growing corridors.

For Michael Trahan, general manager of Market Eatz, widening the roadway is a welcome investment.

"4 lanes!... 4 lanes would help out," Trahan said.

Trahan said traffic has steadily increased as development has expanded in the area, bringing more customers to nearby businesses but also creating daily backups.

"Traffic is very busy around here. It looks really good. It looks good for business. It does get backed up a little bit around 5 o'clock, but that's the norm," he said.

The proposed widening is one of several transportation projects aimed at improving traffic flow along the corridor.

Lafayette's Capital Improvements Division is also requesting an additional $420,000 to complete the roundabout under construction at the intersection of E. Broussard Road and Robley Drive. The project broke ground in November 2025 and is now expected to cost nearly $4.5 million.

Trahan believes the area's rapid residential growth has contributed to increasing traffic volumes and said the new roundabout should help improve traffic flow.

"I think a lot of it has to do with a lot of the subdivisions that are going on around here that are going up around here. We look forward to the roundabout around the area that'll bring good flow of traffic," he said.

Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet has said E. Broussard Road has experienced rapid development without corresponding infrastructure improvements, making upgrades to the corridor a priority.

Trahan said he hopes both the road widening and the roundabout will provide long-term relief for drivers.

"I believe the roundabout, right here at East Kaliste Saloom, is really good. I think this roundabout will make a big difference at Robley, and I do think that 4 lanes would help improve this area," he said.