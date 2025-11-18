Proposed entertainment center sparks tension at Lafayette zoning meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Tensions ran high Monday night at the Clifton Chenier Center as Lafayette’s Zoning Committee considered a business proposal that has stirred concerns among nearby homeowners.

Residents and the project’s creator, Yury Remedio, shared sharply differing views on a plan that would rezone the 800 block of Verot School Road from CM-1 (Commercial Mixed) to CH (Commercial Heavy).

Mary Laurent, who lives in the Harbor Lights subdivision, was one of five public commenters who opposed the rezoning request at Monday night's meeting.

This is the petition signed by 93 of 91 Harbor Lights residents, asking that the area not be rezoned.

“Theme parks are a nice thing, but not right next to a residential neighborhood,” she said. We’re not against commercial—we’re against the rezoning of commercial-mixed to commercial-heavy, because we don’t want a theme park right next to our bedrooms and our kitchens.”

The proposal—introduced by Lafayette resident and former offshore worker, Yury Remedio—seeks to develop a facility that "looks like a mini Colessum," combining entertainment attractions, an event hall and a pool hall.

“When I’m going out, I want my privacy, and it’s hard to find that in Lafayette,” Remedio said, adding that he hopes to create a family-friendly environment and believes the city needs more entertainment options.

“There’s nothing they can do from stopping somebody to build whatever they want,” he said.

However, the Zoning Committee disagreed.

Members voted to recommend that the City Council deny the request to rezone the property from CM-1 to CH, or commercial-heavy.

The next zoning meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m.