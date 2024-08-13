"Property tax bills will be increasing," Lafayette Parish Tax Assessor tells homeowners to get ready

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Homeowners across Lafayette Parish will soon see an increase in their property tax bills.

Lafayette Parish Tax Assessor, Conrad Comeaux said the tax bills for over 60,000 homeowners will likely show an increase this December, with an average rise of 6.5%.

“Some parts of the parish went up higher than other parts of the parish, at a much higher rate,” Comeaux said. “Some houses may go up 10%, some might go up 3%, and that’s how you get the 6.5% increase.”

The increase is being driven by changes in the housing market, which has seen property values rise in recent years. “Prices of housing have gone up, and so we’re just reflecting what has happened in the last four years,” Comeaux said.

Lafayette Parish property taxes are determined by the City or Parish millage, which must be voted on by local agencies each year. Comeaux noted that the changes are in line with state law.

"Theoretically when values go up, the millage goes down. The tax payer should be paying about the same amount but when those millage's go back up by rolling them forward, then they get a tax increase. That is out of our hands at the assessor's office, that has to do with all of the taxing bodies,” he said.

Lafayette Parish homeowners will be receiving letters in the mail detailing the upcoming changes. "If they think there's an issue, they can contact us, make an appointment and discuss it," Comeaux said.