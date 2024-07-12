Primeaux to be inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

LAFAYETTE, LA (KATC) — Lafayette's own Grammy Award nominee Julian Primeaux is to be inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame on Friday at 8 p.m.

The induction ceremony is going to be held at The Hideaway on Lee in Downtown Lafayette. Primeaux and his band will be taking to the stage immediately after for a live performance.

Born and raised in the Hub City, Primeaux says he has a deep connection his swamp roots, swamp blues, and the gospel. His musical journey began when he was 8 years old. By the time he was 12, he was performing live on a regular basis.

Ever since, Primeaux has performed in places from the Pelican State to Times Square, even at concert halls and festivals across Europe. 2009 was the year he released his debut album, Flowers From My Bones. Others include the following:



Rock 'n Roll Boy (2011)

(2011) This Guilded, Swaying Heart (2016)

(2016) Songs For The Heart Of Sister Flute (2023, nominated for 'Singer-Songwriter Album of the Year' by Offbeat Magazine in January 2024)

He has an upcoming album called Spinning Heartache Into Gold as well.

Along with his solo work, Primeaux is the guitarist for local multi-Grammy noiminee Zydeco musician Corey Ledet. He became a Grammy nominee for his performance on Ledet's album.

