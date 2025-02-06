Prairie Elementary celebrates a new U.S. citizen

LAFAYETTE, La. — A special milestone was celebrated at Prairie Elementary as one student received his U.S. citizenship.

The school organized a surprise party for fifth-grader Ahmed Muthana, complete with cake, as students and faculty cheered him on.

KATC asked Ahmed how he felt about his new status.

"It makes me feel like everyone else, but in reality, I'm different. But that doesn't matter because everyone that is human is the same," he said.

Ahmed's family also attended the celebration. Tareq, Ahmed's father, shared that he, his wife and Ahmed's brother have all received their U.S. citizenships and are thankful Ahmed has accomplished the same goal.

"We're American citizens now. Thank God. Thank you, United States, for giving my family American citizenship," Tareq said.

Ahmed's family is originally from Yemen, and Ahmed dreams of becoming a soccer player or a professional gamer.

Whatever his future holds, it will surely be bright.

"I'm looking forward to meeting new people," Ahmed said.

The Muthana family told KATC they were happy to celebrate this achievement with Prairie Elementary.