Powerball players dream big as jackpot hits $1.25 billion

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Excitement and anticipation are soaring across Acadiana as tonight’s Powerball jackpot rises to $1.25 billion, the sixth-largest prize in the lottery's history. Whether discussing vacation plans or simply daydreaming about financial freedom, locals agree the prize is too big to ignore.

“I would love to hit it. I would love it. That's a lot of money,” said one hopeful ticket-buyer.

"That's a lot of money… that's like a hell of a lot of money," another remarked.

Wednesday night’s winner will have the choice between annual payments totaling $1.25 billion or a lump sum payout of $572.1 million. For some, the possibilities are endless.

“I think for one, I would want to buy a vehicle that actually runs,” said one player.

Another envisioned a life of leisure: “I would be a perma-vacationer.” When asked where she would travel, she replied, “Everywhere with that much money. Nobody would see me ever again.”

Odds of winning the top prize are slim — just one in 292.2 million — but that hasn’t dampened spirits in Youngsville.

“Yes, ma'am — at the casino… but I'm not too lucky with the scratch off and the Powerball,” admitted one resident, undeterred.

Others say winning takes more than good fortune. “No, it’s not luck, it’s blessed,” said one ticket-buyer. “We’re blessed… blessed.”

As Powerball tickets continue to sell, residents remain hopeful — ready to take their chance on a once-in-a-lifetime jackpot.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

