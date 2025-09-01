Powerball jackpot reaches $1.1 Billion, Inspires big dreams across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Labor Day could be life-changing for some hopefuls as the Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.1 billion, the game’s fifth-largest prize ever.

“I’m probably going to buy 10 tickets today!” one player said, capturing the excitement that has swept across Acadiana as the prize reaches historic levels ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know that it had gotten that high,” another local said. “And that’s life-changing money right there.”

With dreams as big as the jackpot, Acadiana residents already have ideas for spending their potential windfall.

“Open up a gym, open up a daycare, open up a Boys & Girls Club – the whole nine, create my own little city!” one hopeful winner said.

“For me, it would probably be a nice house, and probably, I’ve always wanted an F-250, so I can’t say I wouldn’t want to do that for myself,” another shared.

“Probably split it with family, and then donate it to good charities,” one player said.

Winners can choose between the $1.1 billion annuity, paid over 30 years, or a lump sum payout of $498.4 million before taxes. When asked which option they would choose, residents shared their strategies.

“It’s free, so definitely a lump sum. Tomorrow is not promised. So that’s what I would do – work with an advisor, make my money make money, and live – live for real!” one player said.

“I’d probably try to not live too much out of my means, but enjoy the monthly or quarterly amount that they would give me,” another said.

Others were decisive. “Lump sum!” one resident declared. When asked why, the answer was simple: “Just so whatever I have, I can invest. I don’t have to wait on it. We’re not guaranteed tomorrow, so…”

The record prize has brought high hopes and big plans – proving, at least ahead of Monday’s drawing, that a ticket to dream is already a prize in itself.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

