Post-Carnival clean-up volunteers sought

If you'd like to help clean up the mess left behind by Mardi Gras, Parish Proud has an event for you!

Parish Proud, UL Lafayette AmeriCorps and Keep Lafayette Beautiful are hosting Mardi Gras Clean Sweep, a post-parade cleanup focused on restoring streets and public spaces after the Mardi Gras celebrations.

"We invite volunteers, organizations, and local businesses to help clean the parade route by removing litter, recycling Mardi Gras beads for Arc of Acadiana, and restoring Lafayette after Mardi Gras," a release states.

The event is set for February 21, which is the Saturday after Mardi Gras. Volunteers will park and check in at Blackham Coliseum on Johnston Street.

Volunteers check in, register and get supplies starting at 9 a.m. There will be kick-off remarks at 9:20 and the clean-up will happen between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. along the parade route. Volunteers will be assigned to specific areas and will be provided with all necessary supplies.