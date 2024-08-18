Lafayette Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Avenue.

The crash occurred at around 1 a.m. on August 18, 2024, in the 1600 block of Louisiana Avenue, as maintained by Lafayette Police.

According to the preliminary investigation, an unknown vehicle struck the bicyclist and left the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, officials report.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle pictured below and/or the driver is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.