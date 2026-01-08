Police, bar managers weigh in after downtown Lafayette bar disturbance

LAFAYETTE, La. — A recent altercation at a downtown Lafayette bar has renewed conversations about safety in the city’s nightlife scene, particularly during busy weekend nights.

Local business owners and the Lafayette Police Department say while incidents do occur, safety measures are in place and responsibility is shared among patrons, businesses and law enforcement.

“Anytime you have alcoholic beverages, sometimes you have disturbances,” said Senior Cpl. David Stanley, a 17-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department.

Stanley said downtown Lafayette does see a slightly higher number of disturbances compared to other areas of the city, largely due to the concentration of bars and restaurants.

“We do see a little bit more in the downtown area just because you have more alcoholic beverage establishments there,” Stanley said. “But a single establishment doesn’t see any more than another establishment across the city.”

One of those downtown venues is Artmosphere, a popular spot known for food, live music and drinks. Staff there say incidents are rare and typically handled quickly by employees, and there is no need to hire bouncers or other security.

“We kind of act as security,” Joshua Paul Harris, a general manager said. “It’s been enough for us. It doesn’t get out of hand here.”

Harris says remaining alert and responding quickly if a situation arises is critical to keeping patrons safe.

“Let the people on duty, the people who work there, know so they can react quickly and make sure everyone is safe and doesn’t get hurt,” he said.

Police say officers maintain a strong presence downtown, especially on weekends.

“We have our downtown detail who work Friday and Saturday nights, which consists of our patrol officers and our mounted patrol,” Sgt. Robin Green said. “We also have inter-agency cooperation with the Sheriff’s Department, which patrols the perimeter of the downtown area.”

Despite the police presence, authorities stress that safety is a shared responsibility.

“Any business is responsible for the safety and security of their location, not just a club,” Stanley said.

Artmosphere management echoed that sentiment, saying customer safety is essential to a business’s success.

“I think that should be one of the main priorities for anyone that works or owns a business,” Harris said.

He added that monitoring alcohol consumption, staying aware of patrons’ behavior and looking out for one another can help prevent incidents.

“It’s one of the things that makes people want to come back. They know they’re in a safe environment where people are looking out for them.”

Police and business owners alike emphasize that violence is never the answer and encourage people to remove themselves from situations before they escalate.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

