Police ask drivers not to move or drive around barricades during severe weather

LAFAYETTE PARISH (CARENCRO) — Severe weather is expected to move into Acadiana on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall, flooding and hazardous driving conditions, according to local officials.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson urges residents to stay off the roads if possible, as several key routes in the area are expected to flood.

“If your job allows you to stay at home tomorrow, please, we ask you to do that,” Anderson said. “There’s a reason for that.”

In response to forecasts from the National Weather Service predicting 6 to 10 inches of rain over the next three days, schools have shifted to virtual instruction for the day, and public events are being rescheduled.

“In anticipation of the amount of rain that we’re gonna be getting—according to the National Weather Service, they’re saying, you know, 6 to 8, maybe 10 inches of rain in the next three days—so, uh, we’re preparing for that,” Anderson said.

The Carencro Police Department has pre-deployed barricades in flood-prone areas. Chief Anderson identified the following:



Tee Ma Road

Guilbeau Road

Potier Road

Prejean Road

Fado Street

“When a car passes by—just like a boat—it makes a wake, and then that water does go into the residence,” he said. “If you cannot see the center line on that road and you don’t know where the road is, please, do not drive through that water.”

Officials are asking the public not to move or drive around barricades for any reason.

Residents are advised to monitor local weather updates and follow guidance from emergency management agencies as the situation develops.