Pink Dress 5K Fun Run set for Sunday at Moncus Park

LAFAYETTE PARISH — . Runners and walkers will fill Moncus Park on Sunday for the Pink Dress 5K Fun Run, an event dedicated to honoring breast cancer warriors and survivors across Acadiana.

The event starts with check-in and registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 5K run and walk at 9:30, then a ribbon-cutting and honoree recognition ceremony to close out the morning.

Hosted by Hearts of Gold of Acadiana, the run encourages participants to wear pink and show support for those affected by breast cancer. Organizers say it’s about more than running — it’s about celebrating strength, hope and healing.

Music, giveaways and light refreshments will be available, with swag bags for early registrants. Shuttle service will be offered for registered participants between Moncus Park and nearby parking areas. Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for those 17 and younger.

Organizers say proceeds will go toward local programs that promote early detection, access to resources and support for breast cancer patients and survivors.

For more information, including online registration, click here.