Physician offers tips for managing Acadiana allergy season

LAFAYETTE, La. — With pollen counts peaking across Acadiana, allergy symptoms are impacting residents of all ages.

"This time of year, the pollen count is extremely high, especially here in South Louisiana," said Dr. Todd Pullin of Ochsner Health. He reported an uptick in both children and adults experiencing allergy-related problems this time of year.

Uncommon symptoms can range from throat clearing to difficulty sleeping, with children often facing challenges in school due to lack of rest. "They're just so congested all the time," Pullin said. "When kids aren't sleeping well, it can translate into behavioral issues."

Pullin said treatments such as nasal sprays and saline rinses can help relieve congestion. "There are a lot of non-sedating antihistamines available. Zyrtec, Claritin, and Allegra are some of the more common ones, and they're available for adults and children," he said.

In addition to medication, Pullin recommended simple steps at home to reduce pollen exposure. "Air purifiers, evidence shows, may be helpful for pollen allergies," Pullin said. "When you go outside and come back in, take a bath or shower to get the pollen off as much as possible."

He also cautioned against combining certain medications. "You want to be aware of things like Benadryl. You don't want to use that at the same time as Zyrtec or Claritin," Pullin said. "They're both antihistamines and you might have problems with side effects if you double up."

Pullin urged anyone whose symptoms persist despite treatment to consult a primary care physician or consider seeing a specialist.

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