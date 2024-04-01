Watch Now
PHOTOS: Scenic Lafayette restores Girard Park historical markers

Scenic Lafayette
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 01, 2024
LAFAYETTE, La. — Members of Scenic Lafayette, local affiliate of national nonprofit Scenic America, recently donated their time and materials to restore some of Girard Park's historical markers commemorating the Beaver Club and Louie Whitman.

According to the Lafayette organization, the Beaver Club developed Girard Park on land donated by the Girard family in 1934.

And Louie Whitman, the head football coach at Southwest Louisiana Institute (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette), led the team to its first bowl game, the Oil Bowl in Houston, Texas. The team defeated Arkansas A&M to win the 1944 Oil Bowl championship.

