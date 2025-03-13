Philadelphia Christian Church Feeds the Block

Feeding the block at Philadelphia Christian Church

You've probably heard the saying, "It takes a village."

Taylor Bonin, KATC

That's exactly what you would have seen Wednesday morning at Philadelphia Christian Church off of Willow Street in North Lafayette, as at least 40 church and community members of all ages gathered during their free time to not only spread a message of faith, but give out a free plate lunch drive-thru style.

Taylor Bonin, KATC Fresh red beans and rice at Feed the Block 2025.

Taylor Bonin, KATC Volunteers with Feed the Block 2025 were donated a rotisserie oven to help with the mission to prepare 2,000+ free plate lunches for the community.

"We're celebrating Purim and Purim was a time where God just kinda intervened on behalf of his people and gave gifts to each other, they gave food to the poor, and not to say the community is poor, but we just love our community," said one of the ministers at the church, Phill Romar.

Taylor Bonin, KATC Learning more about Purim from Minister Phill Royer at Philadelphia Christian Church in North Lafayette.

This was the fourth year that the church decided to "Feed the Block," giving out plate lunches at no cost, with no questions asked, to anyone interested in taking one. Plates consisted of barbecue chicken, red beans and rice, Hawaiian rolls, brownie bites, and cold water on the side.

Taylor Bonin, KATC

Last year, Romar said they gave out about 1,700 plate lunches. This year the goal was 2,000 — a goal they reached within hours, and a goal that didn't go unappreciated.

"The Bible says give and it shall be given unto you, press down, shaken over, shall men give into your bosom," said Chris Melancon, born in Sunset but spending most of his life in Lafayette, and someone who decided to take part in the free lunch and sharing of faith.

Taylor Bonin, KATC KATC anchor Taylor Toole speaks with Chris Melancon of Lafayette about the impact of Feed the Block at Philadelphia Christian Church.

Taylor Bonin, KATC Sharlet Ardoin, originally from Mamou, speaks on the importance of acts of kindness in the community.

KATC also met Sharlet Ardoin a few cars down. Born in Mamou, now living in Lafayette, when we asked what was going through her mind while sitting in line for a plate, her answer was simple.

"Care... care, love, and sharing," Ardoin remarked.

Some volunteers started setting up as early as 2:30 a.m. to make sure they were ready to give out the home-cooked, hot plates. We asked why they felt so compelled to be a part of an event like this.

Taylor Bonin, KATC Volunteers with Philadelphia Christian Church gave up their free time to feed neighbors for free on Wednesday in the spirit of Purim.

"The love of God, and just seeing people's faces when you give out their food, just stuff like that and it's growing so much, that's what keeps me coming back," said volunteer and church pianist Mose Gallison.

Taylor Bonin, KATC Members and volunteers with Philadelphia Christian Church on Willow Street in Lafayette gather in prayer before Feed the Block 2025.

Church members told KATC you can expect to see the event return each year in March during Purim.

To learn more about Philadelphia Christian Church, click here.

