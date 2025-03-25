Phase 2 installation of removable bollards in downtown Lafayette underway

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Downtown Lafayette readies itself for a major music festival, public safety is taking center stage.

20 new bollards will soon be installed across the area, adding to the existing 50 that were started in 2022.

The Acadiana Advocate

The bollards will be constructed at:



Polk St. at Garfield (just south of public lot entrance)

E. Congress at Taylor St.

E. Main at Polk

Lafayette St. at W. Vermilion

W. Vermilion at Lafayette St.

“The purpose of a bollard is to restrict vehicular traffic on a roadway,” according to Sgt. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department.

KATC

“When we have festivals, large-scale events, or outdoor activities, we want to ensure the streets are secured. This prevents access to the area by vehicles, whether from a drunk driver, someone not paying attention, or anyone with ill intent," he says.

If you're walking around downtown, keep an eye out for metal cylinders on the ground near the crosswalks. The removable bollards are secured in racks, which can be locked and unlocked using special keys held by the LPD.

KATC

KATC spoke with Magnolia's Playground, a local business on Jefferson Street who shared her thoughts on the added security.

“I definitely think these will provide great protection,” said Magnolia Love, owner. “I already feel safer because we’ve had issues with people driving erratically, speeding, or driving under the influence late at night.”

KATC

While she appreciates the added security, she also believes there is room for improvement in terms of law enforcement presence.

"They have quite a few officers down here, but they're just huddled in one area. I am one of those women who walks up and down the street frequently, doing things. It would be very nice to see a heavier presence throughout, more dispersed across the area," Love said.

The bollards will be installed in five locations throughout downtown as part of the ongoing effort to improve safety during large events.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, the following streets will be closed from Monday, March 24, 2025, through Friday, April 4, 2025: