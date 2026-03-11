Permit, past violations at center of proposed daiquiri shop dispute

LAFAYETTE, La. — A proposal to open a new daiquiri shop in downtown Lafayette has raised concerns among local leaders, with debate centering on the city’s conditional use permit process and the business record of the prospective operator.

The conditional use permit process — established six years ago — was designed to hold downtown bar owners accountable for responsible operation and to foster a healthy business environment. “You have to get a permit and you have to be willing to give some conditions to make sure that you're going to be a good neighbor," said Kevin Blanchard, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.

Blanchard voiced concerns about the new proposal, noting that the applicant also operates Rooftop 116, which has received three violations in the past year related to security and noise ordinances. “The issue here is that Rooftop, the operators who want to open the daiquiri store, have a history of operating downtown — and it’s a recent history and it’s mixed," he said.

In a phone interview, Rooftop 116 owner Marlon Haynes responded to the criticism. “He's going to always have a problem with guys of who I am, but let's just take every club and let's see the write ups. Let's see the disturbances. Let's see it. We're the only club that have security inside and out," Haynes said.

Blanchard contended that it is too soon to approve a second business for an operator with outstanding issues related to permit compliance. “We want to make sure that the conditional use permit process is real and that when we have one set in place, that we're going to follow it and that we're going to enforce it," he said.

Haynes, meanwhile, stressed the importance of fairness and equal treatment for all downtown business owners. “All we want is fairness. That's it. We don't want no favors. We're not asking for anything for free or do something special for us. Just treat us the way that you treat all the other operators that have businesses downtown,” he said.

The permit is still pending approval by the city council.

