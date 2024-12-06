Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on NE Evangeline thruway

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening on the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway, according to Lafayette Police.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. when a male pedestrian attempted to cross the Frontage Road and was hit by a southbound vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Traffic investigators are on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Frontage Road in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway is closed to traffic, but the Evangeline Thruway/I-49 remains open.