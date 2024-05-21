Pedestrian Improvement Plans coming to Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road?

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government will be meeting tonight to discuss plans for an improvement that could help our neighbors get around just a little bit more safely on a well-known busy intersection in the Hub City.

On the agenda, introducing an ordinance to set in motion for a Pedestrian Improvement Plan at the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road.

According to the agenda, the proposed improvements to the high-traffic intersection include:



Extending existing sidewalks

Adding pedestrian countdown push buttons

Painting four crosswalks

Installing curb ramps to help assist neighbors with mobility issues, strollers, and bicycles

For residents like Christine Gotch Portalis, who commutes daily between the two roads, it can give her and her family a sense of security.

"A lot of people have gotten hit in that area a man died little off of Verot I got hit on the way to school before that a year or something ago my husband got hit," Gotch Portalis says. "So yes it is very dangerous right there."

In a statement from LCG Public Information Officer, Caylee Deshotel:

"The agenda item is an agreement with DOTD for 100% funding to rebuild the traffic signal, add sidewalks in the northwest quadrant, and add pedestrian curb ramps at the intersection. Detailed construction plans will be prepared after the agreement is executed."

Those interested in sitting in on the meetings, it will begin at 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm over at 705 W university Ave, Lafayette , LA.

