Pedestrian critically injured in late Thursday night crash on South College road in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A pedestrian is in critical condition following a major vehicle crash that occurred late Thursday night in Lafayette. The incident took place around 10:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South College Road.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was quickly transported to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Traffic Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Details regarding the cause of the accident or the identity of the pedestrian have not yet been released.

Authorities have not disclosed whether any charges will be filed or if the driver involved remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This incident marks another serious crash involving a pedestrian in the Lafayette area, raising concerns about road safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant when traveling, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic.