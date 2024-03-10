Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run crash

One person was listed in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday.

Lafayette Police say the accident happened in the 500 block of SW Evangeline Thurway. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police say.

A pedestrian, now listed in critical condition, was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

As of 4 a.m., traffic investigators were on the scene and actively investigating.

Police say they will provide updates as soon as they have them.

At 4 a.m., the 500 block of SW Evangeline Thruway at Jefferson Street to Eighth Street was closed for normal flow of traffic while traffic investigators conduct their investigation.