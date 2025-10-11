Parking and security ahead of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles 2025

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival-goers are gathering in Girard Park to celebrate community, culture and connection for the 51st Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.

“This event really represents everything I love about my home,” AJ Edmunds said.

Edmunds traveled from Oregon just to be part of the festivities.

“I used to live here in Lafayette and I moved away a few years ago,” he said. “But while I lived here, I volunteered every year. This is my favorite event that happens in Acadiana, and I was already planning on coming home. I knew this was part of the plan, to work the festival and give back to my community."

Local law enforcement says ensuring a safe experience is just as important as the celebration itself. Sgt. Matthew Benoit with Lafayette Police said the department is focused on constant improvement and readiness.

“Every year we try to improve,” Sgt. Benoit said. “We look at our plans from the previous year, what we did right, and what we can do better. We deployed a lot of cameras throughout Girard Park. Some stay here year-round, and we are bringing additional cameras to provide a bird’s-eye view of every angle of the park. We have a command center set up where officers monitor the surveillance cameras around the park throughout the festival weekend.”

Parking is always a major consideration during festival weekend. Patrick Mould, vice president of programming and development, tells KATC there are several options.

"You can park in the Oil Center, some of it’s free street parking. There are also paid lots as well. And UL Lafayette has quite a few lots open for paid parking," Mould said.

Those include the Girard Park Circle Garage and the Taft Garage. Additional paid parking will be available in the lots at Griffin Hall and Earl K. Long.

Whether it’s your first time at the festival or your 51st, organizers say there’s something for everyone.

“We encourage everyone to come out and attend this wonderful event,” Sgt. Benoit said. “The weather is going to be nice this weekend, and the LPD remains committed to providing that high level of police service.”

“This is the kind of place where you can bring the family, it’s good for the kids, for mom, dad, grandma and everybody," Edmunds said.

Click here for a look at the lineup.