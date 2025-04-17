Parking ahead of Festival International and parking garages are nearly renovated

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Buchanan Parking Garage in Lafayette is nearing completion of renovations that have been ongoing for several years, according to officials with the Lafayette Consolidated Government's Public Works department.

“It was actually closed prior to 2020 due to structural issues, so those structural issues have been corrected, the steel outside the structure has been replaced. The lighting has been replaced. The garage is functional and can be used," said Warren Abadie, Director of Traffic, Roads and Bridges for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

While the parking structure is operational, work on the elevators and stairwells is ongoing, with completion anticipated by summer.

In addition to Buchanan, another downtown garage has also experienced issues.

"We also have some work over at the Vermilion Street garage," Abadie said. "There was a structural issues that there was some corrosion at some of the members of the garage. The garage has been roughly at half capacity over the last few weeks, that repair is wrapping up, so the garage will be fully functional.

However, during the five-day music festival, both Buchanan and Vermilion Street garages will be closed to the public.

The old Our Lady of Lourdes parking garage located at 411 St. Landry Street will be the only facility available for festival-goers, as confirmed by event organizers.

A shuttle service will also operate between UL Lafayette Health Science Campus Parking Garages and downtown Lafayette. The campus garages, located at 601 W. St. Mary Blvd. and 411 St. Landry St., will be accessible Thursday through Sunday at a rate of $15 per car.

Only credit and debit cards are accepted; no cash transactions.

Additionally, a free bicycle corral will be available for those opting to ride to the festival. Located in the Lafayette Public Library Parking lot near the Federal Courthouse on Lafayette Street.

For information on the festival and parking, click here.

