Parish Proud lead Love the Boot Week cleanup efforts in Broussard

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Volunteers gathered at Arceneaux Park in Broussard this week as part of Love the Boot Week, a statewide initiative focused on cleanup and community stewardship, with local efforts led by Parish Proud across Lafayette Parish.

Arceneaux Park, a well-known space for community events and everyday recreation, served as one of several sites where residents, local leaders and organizers worked together to maintain public spaces. While Broussard has earned recognition as one of the cleanest cities in the state through past participation in a Louisiana Garden Club competition, city officials and organizers said that distinction requires ongoing effort.

Sarah Swinney, director of community engagement for Parish Proud, said the work goes beyond a single cleanup event and reflects a broader sense of ownership among residents.

“I think it’s important that in these shared spaces, the community really comes together because it’s our spaces, right? And I think taking ownership and accountability and investing in it really builds a sense of pride,” Swinney said.

Volunteers spent time picking up litter, clearing debris and maintaining the park, emphasizing the importance of consistent upkeep in shared spaces. Organizers said the goal is not only to improve the appearance of public areas, but also to strengthen community connections.

Katelyn Richard, a volunteer who works at a nearby preschool, said maintaining clean spaces is important both for her workplace and the surrounding community.

“It’s very important for us that our space looks nice, and so if we can expand that into the community around us, we really like to do that and help out the community,” Richard said.

For some volunteers, the cleanup effort also carried a personal connection to the park. Nyla Sam-Jordan, who grew up in the area, said returning to Arceneaux Park brought a sense of familiarity.

“I grew up going to this park, but I haven't been here for a while. So it was kind of nostalgic to be back. I think I'm just really a big fan of public spaces,” Sam-Jordan said.

Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque also participated in the cleanup, joining volunteers in maintaining the park. He said the city’s reputation for cleanliness reflects a shared responsibility among residents.

“We’re all neighbors. We’re all family in Broussard, and we all have to pitch in and we all have to be a part of solutions,” Bourque said.

Bourque added that the city previously earned the title of second cleanest city in a statewide competition and plans to compete again if the contest returns.

“We competed for that title through the Louisiana Garden Club a few years ago, and we were able to get that title of second cleanest city; they didn't have the competition last year. We expect they’re going to have it now, so we’re ready for it and we want to compete again,” Bourque said.

Swinney said events like these help build long-term engagement by encouraging volunteers to return and bring others with them.

“Its the connections that people are making. That’s what causes volunteers to come back over and over again— and not just come back as individuals but now bring their friends, bring their families,” Swinney said.

With cleanup efforts taking place across Lafayette Parish during Love the Boot Week, Parish Proud leaders said they hope the momentum continues beyond the event— reinforcing habits that keep communities clean and well-maintained year-round.

