Parish Council grants approval for cemetery at the center of planning dispute

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Parish Council has reversed a decision made by the Community Development and Planning Department regarding Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, a local site at the heart of a planning dispute.

Originally, the department had rejected a preliminary plat submitted by cemetery owner Kevin Menard, citing non-compliance with city regulations.

The denial of the preliminary plat was based on the cemetery's location within a special flood hazard area and a floodway, as well as the presence of a drainage channel running through the property. The department’s decision raised alarms about the cemetery's potential impact on the surrounding community, both environmentally and legally.

"It's a plat that is significantly within a special flood hazard area, and within a floodway, as well as a drainage channel running through the property," said a spokesperson for the department.

Menard, however, insists that he is acting in good faith. "My client has come here and tried to do the right thing," said Nicholas Rockforde, Menard's attorney.

Despite this, the approval of Menard's preliminary plat on Monday quickly sparked backlash from the local community. One resident voiced concerns over the cemetery’s operations, arguing that Menard should not be allowed to proceed without obtaining proper licensing, citing potential health and safety risks.

"Help us protect our property from flooding, devaluation, and contamination," the concerned resident stated. "Mr. Menard should have to obtain all necessary permits and comply with the regulations set by the Lafayette Consolidated Government."

The council's approval of the preliminary plat was a reversal of the department’s earlier denial, which occurred on November 11. However, before Menard can fully resume cemetery operations, he must meet several conditions stipulated by the planning department. These include submitting a drainage impact analysis and complying with various other regulatory requirements. Additionally, all requests for waivers were denied.

"This is just one of many hoops he has to jump through," Rockforde said. "He is going to continue complying with the code and the requirements placed on him."

At a hearing held by the Planning Commission on December 9, officials concluded that the entire development sits within a flood hazard area. The commission found that due diligence had not been adequately performed, and expressed concerns about the risks the development posed to the community’s safety and well-being.

Monday's decision comes with stipulation that Menard must meet if he wants to resume burials, putting the future of the cemetery in jeopardy.