Parents launch petititon to keep Comeaux High School open

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Parents, alumni, and community members have united to launch a petition to keep Comeaux High School open.

This initiative comes just one week after a consultant group recommended its closure due to low enrollment and performance concerns.

The petition is being shared with the Lafayette Parish System School Board as part of a broader effort to advocate for the school.

You can sign the petition here.

Organizers plan to host a community meeting Tuesday from 5-6 PM at the Comeaux Recreation Center to gather support.

Comeaux High School is one of seven schools at risk of closure or repurposing if the recommendations are approved by the school board.

Parents and community members can voice their opinions at upcoming public meetings:

• October 28 at 6 PM at Northside High

• October 29 at 6 PM at Acadiana High

• October 29 at 6 PM at Southside High

