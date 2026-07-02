Paramedic shares heat safety tips ahead of summer holidays

LAFAYETTE, La. — Heading outside this summer means more than grabbing sunscreen. A paramedic field supervisor with Acadian Ambulance says the most common mistake people make during extreme heat is failing to hydrate before they ever step outside.

Drew Lalonde, with Acadian Ambulance, said preparation should begin the day before any outdoor activity.

"If you're going to go outside, and you're going to do physical activity or just be outside with friends and family for, let's say the 4th of July, you would want to start drinking water the day before to kind of pregame the body a little bit," Lalonde said.

Lalonde said sports drinks serve a purpose but cannot replace water.

"Sports drinks are a good source of electrolytes when you're sweating a lot, but you can't just drink sports drinks. You have to mix in water with that. Sports drinks do not hydrate like water," Lalonde said.

Beyond hydration, Lalonde said being mindful of when you go outside is critical.

"Try to stay away from the hot times [of the day]. If you know it's going to be hotter during certain times, try to stay in cooler, shaded places during those times," Lalonde said.

Lalonde said heatstroke is a life-threatening emergency that requires an immediate call to 911. One key warning sign: the body stops sweating.

"You actually stop sweating with heat stroke, so your body becomes extremely hot, and you start vomiting. It's a life-threatening emergency," Lalonde said.