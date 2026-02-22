Over 200 volunteers tackle Mardi Gras cleanup in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — More than 200 volunteers traded parade throws for trash bags Saturday morning, fanning out across Lafayette to clean up after this year’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

The annual cleanup sweep followed days of festivities along the parade route in Lafayette, where beads, plastic bottles and other debris were left behind.

“This isn’t our first time, and it won’t be our last time,” one volunteer from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) said.

Another, who lives along the parade route, said the cleanup effort feels personal.

“I live on the route, so being able to clean this up is like, hey, this is my backyard,” the volunteer said.

Organizers said the effort covered a large stretch of the city, from Johnston Street and University Avenue to South College Road, and from Bertrand Drive to Reinhart Drive near Cajun Field. Crews also worked inside Cajun Field.

“Mardi Gras is great—traditionally and culturally—but we do have a lot of litter...,” UL Americorp program director Julie LaFleur said.

Everything from plastic bottles to beads and hula hoops was picked up Saturday morning by the crews.

This is the first year UL AmeriCorps is hosting the annual cleanup, partnered with Parish Proud and Keep Lafayette Beautiful as well.

“It’s very important to keep our environment clean and not have litter go into our waterways,” LaFleur said. “The young people realize that and they know that.”

Among the volunteers were sorority members from UL's Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“Our sorority is based on service to all mankind, and we have to have a focus on enhancing our environment,” one member said. “Coming out here helps us showcase our service to the community.”

Others said the cleanup also offered a chance to bond while giving back.

“Every time we volunteer with Parish Proud, we come together, share a laugh, while we help out the community,” another member said.

Organizers said they hope the annual sweep not only restores the city after Mardi Gras, but also encourages residents to dispose of trash properly during future celebrations.