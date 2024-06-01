UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

UPDATE:

The lockdown is no longer in effect at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. The parking lot has been cleared and the hospital is back to normal operations.

ORIGINAL:

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (formerly Women's and Children's Hospital) is currently on lockdown.

Lafayette Police tell us they received a call about a suspicious package in the hospital's parking lot. Hazmat and other agencies are on the scene now.

Hazmat and other agencies are on the scene now.

We'll provide an update once the scene is clear.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department.

