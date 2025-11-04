Operation Christmas Child brings joy, one shoebox at a time

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The holiday spirit is coming to life inside small shoeboxes — each one packed with toys, school supplies, and personal care items.

It’s all part of Operation Christmas Child, a project by Samaritan’s Purse that delivers love and hope to children in need around the world. For many, the gift-filled shoebox is the first present they’ve ever received.

Since 1993, the program has collected and delivered more than 232 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries. This year, organizers hope to reach another 12.6 million.

“So Acadiana has a goal of a little over 4,000 shoeboxes this year, and it’s going to take a lot of people in the community participating and getting involved because we can’t do it alone,” said Deanna St. Germain, area coordinator with Samaritan’s Purse. “We always tell the kids to pack a shoebox — we want it to be fun and full.”

St. Germain said she encourages families to make each box meaningful.

“We also like for them to put a personalized note in the box, just kind of telling their first name, where they live, and to make it personal,” she said. “We also ask them to pray over the shoebox.”

Individuals, families, churches, and community groups can take part by filling a shoebox with small gifts. Shoeboxes will be collected during National Collection Week, Nov. 17–24, at nearly 5,000 drop-off locations nationwide.

For those who prefer to give online, Samaritan’s Purse offers a “Build a Shoebox Online” option, allowing participants to choose gifts, include a note and photo, and track where their box is delivered.

For more information — including local drop-off sites and how to pack or build a box — click here.