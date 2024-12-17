Online job fair set for Wednesday

Calling all entry to mid-level professionals looking for a job.

Connect with representatives from growing companies hiring throughout Louisiana. Register to attend the Business, Technology & Engineering Online Career Fair happening Wednesday, December 18, 2024, from 11 am to 2 pm. Complete your registration, upload your resume and have the ability to chat with representatives from each company.

Participating Employers and their Louisiana location (to date):



Birdon - Elmwood

CGI - Lafayette

LHC Group - Lafayette

Premier Health - Baton Rouge

** Note: Though this is an online job fair, job opportunities featured could be in-person or hybrid within Louisiana. **

How to participate in an online career fair?

Sign in, and you will be directed to the lobby. There, you can explore each booth and learn about the various companies and positions that may be a fit for you. From there, you can apply for open positions or participate in 1:1 text-based chats with company representatives to share your background/experience.

To learn about additional job opportunities available in Louisiana, please join the LED FastStart Recruitment Talent Community.

