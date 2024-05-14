One wounded in Lafayette shooting

One person was wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Lafayette.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of NE Evangeline Thruway around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigating a shooting in progress.

When they got there, they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Lafayette Detectives are investigating, and they're asking that anyone with information related to this incident call The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

