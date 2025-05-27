One person has died in an I-10 crash

One person died on Interstate 10 early Monday, State Police say.

The person hasn't been identified, because next of kin hasn't been notified, troopers say.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Monday, about one mile west of La. 93. A Dodge Charger was traveling west, ran off the road, crossed the median, hit a guardraile and stopped in the eastbound lanes, troopers say.

An eastbound car and an eastbound pick-up both hit the car, and two other vehicles hit debris in the roadway, troopers say.

The person driving the charger was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the car and pick-up were transported to local hospitals with moderate injuries. The drivers of the vehicles who hit debris weren't injured. The driver who died, and the pick-up truck driver weren't wearing seat belts. Everyone else was properly restrained, troopers say.

Toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.