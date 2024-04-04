Watch Now
One person checked out after fire a local hotel

Posted at 7:38 AM, Apr 04, 2024
Lafayette firefighters put out a fire at an Evangeline Thruway hotel Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to a hotel in the 1300 block of NE Evangeline Thruway around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and found smoke coming form an upstairs room. They found a fire in the room's bathroom, and quickly put it out.

The room had moderate fire damage, a spokesman says. The people staying in the room say they were outside when the saw the smoke. Some guests used fire extinguishers to try to put it out.

One of the people staying in the room is pregnant, and she was evaluated for minor smoke inhalation, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution. Five people were staying in the room: a grandmother and her daughter and three grandchildren.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated in the bathroom. An improperly discarded smoking material or a lighter is being considered as the cause of the fire. The fire was ruled an accident.

