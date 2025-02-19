One-on-one Lafayette's newly appointed police chief

LAFAYETTE PARISH — After a months-long search, Lafayette has a new police chief, and it’s a familiar face. Chief Paul Trouard, a 28-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department, has officially taken the helm. Trouard, who served as interim chief for eight months shared his vision for continuing to protect and serve the community.

“The transition has been fairly smooth because I know the community, I know the people, and I know the officers,” Trouard said. “I know the issues within the department, what works and what doesn’t. That allows me to problem-solve quickly.”

Now leading a department of 284 officers, Trouard shared his plans to further strengthen the department, focusing on technology and community engagement.

“We’re looking at getting drones on patrol, making sure our precinct commanders are out in the community, talking to people, and getting out of their offices,” he said. “We’re redoing our patrol fleets, upgrading radios, and building up our narcotics and patrol divisions. We’re also planning to start a violence intervention program.”

However, Trouard stressed that combating crime and ensuring public safety will require more than just department initiatives. He called on the community for continued support.

“My initiative over the next year is to strengthen and grow the department, ensuring we have the right resources and personnel,” Trouard said. “A well-equipped, well-trained, and happy police department can reduce crime and work effectively with the public.”

Lafayette’s five precincts, each led by a captain, serve as the first point of contact for ongoing issues in their neighborhoods. Trouard emphasized the importance of collaboration, particularly when responding to public safety issues.

“We need that collaboration,” he said. “When we have a major incident, we need people to provide us with the information to solve cases, like murders, or even address issues during Mardi Gras. We want to know what’s happening in neighborhoods so we can address their concerns.”

At the heart of Trouard’s approach is a commitment to building strong relationships within the community — a community he’s proud to continue serving.