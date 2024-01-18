One more chance to get rid of your old trash can

LCG announced that January 22-26 will be the final week for residents to have their blue Republic carts removed.

During that week, residents are asked to place all blue Republic carts at the curb.

If empty, please place the cart on its side. Leave the cart at the curb, at least three feet from any obstruction, until it has been removed.

After January 26, the blue Republic carts will be the responsibility of the resident.

If you have questions, call 311 and follow the instructions or use the 311 portal on lafayettela.gov.